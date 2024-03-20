Hop to it: local care home residents host Easter egg hunt
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Scarborough Hall care home are hosting a fantastic fun day for all the family we will be hiding Easter eggs all over the place in our garden for local children to find.
We will be joined by Rachel from Ryedale animal encounters who will be bringing Lambs and Easter animals for us to pet and feed.
General Manager, Charlotte Nurse, said: “Last year we all had such fun, first of all hiding the eggs and then watching the children hunting for them. The residents had great fun feeding the lambs with the children. The whole room just came to life”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Scarborough Hall Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Scarborough Hall Care Home provides residential care, respite care.