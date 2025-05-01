Huge crowds expected as Bridlington Kite Festival celebrates 10th anniversary
Some of the world’s largest inflatable kites will take to the skies over the weekend of Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, May 18.
Organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Visit East Yorkshire events team, kites of all shapes, sizes and colours will fly high in the sky from 10am to 5pm over Bridlington Bay.
From big, beautiful bears to swaying, slithering snakes, dozens of interesting inflatable kites will add a splash of colour to the clifftops at Sewerby.
Year on year internationally renowned kite experts provide amazing displays for thousands of spectators. Alongside the professional demonstrations, the popular parachuting teddy bear drops will be back.
Visitors can also have-a-go with loaned kites during supervised sessions or buy their own from the kite stalls.
The festival will host three charity stalls, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Bridlington Sea Cadets; each of which makes an important contribution to the local area.
There will be street food vendors and dessert stalls. There will also be beverage stands, ice cream vans, fairground rides, facepainting, giant bubble fun, a free bootcamp challenge and freefall inflatables, plus other family entertainment and activities.
Adam Toes, tourism, events and projects manager at Visit East Yorkshire said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Bridlington Kite Festival.
“This event has grown into a beloved tradition, bringing together families and kite enthusiasts from all over to enjoy the spectacular displays and vibrant atmosphere.
“Bridlington Kite Festival brings a real boost to the area, and we look forward to another fantastic weekend filled with fun and unforgettable memories.”
For more information about the festival visit www.bridlingtonkitefestival.co.uk