Hutton Buscel Artists - Exhibition of Art & Craft

Hutton Buscel Artists to Unveil New Art Installation

The Hutton Buscel Artists are preparing to unveil their latest creations at their upcoming Annual Exhibition of Art and Craft, taking place on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August, from 10am to 4pm each day at Hutton Buscel Village Hall. This popular event offers free entry, free parking, and refreshments are available making it a perfect day out for art lovers of all ages.

This talented group of artists, makers, and creators will showcase a wide variety of work, including sculptures, ceramics, photography, needle and wet felting, jewellery, crafts, fine art, prints, cards and seasonal gifts. A key aspect of the weekend is the Art and Craft Marquee, an interactive space designed to inspire and engage ‘would-be creatives’ of all ages and abilities. Visitors are invited to create their own piece of art under the expert guidance of one of the exhibiting artists. All materials will be provided free of charge, everyone is welcome to take part and it is free to all participants.

Following a series of collaborative workshops, this year’s group art installation is a reimagined piece inspired by Gustav Klimt’s iconic painting, The Kiss. The installation will be on display throughout the weekend. Ceramicist Shirley Doyle commented: “We are all such different creatives, and it’s amazing what we come up with when we set these challenges for ourselves. It’s also good to tackle a subject we wouldn’t normally be involved in. We hope visitors enjoy the installation as much as we enjoyed producing it.”

A special feature of this year’s exhibition is a painting generously donated by Alan M Hunt, the internationally acclaimed wildlife artist whose works are held in collections around the world. He has gifted an original painting, created especially for the village hall fundraiser, which will be on display during the exhibition. Raffle tickets to win the artwork can be purchased at the exhibition, and also at the Hutton Buscel Village Show on Saturday 30th August, where the raffle draw will take place.

Don’t miss the Hutton Buscel Artists’ Exhibition of Art and Craft at the Village Hall on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August, 10am–4pm. For directions, simply enter the postcode YO13 9LL into your Sat-Nav. Join them for a weekend of great art, creativity, inspiration, crafts and community spirit.

3 . Contributed Inspiration taken from Gustav Klimt's "The Kiss" by Diane Todd Photo: Submitted Photo Sales