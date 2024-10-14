“I talked to serial killers for a living. And I’m sharing my story online.”
Sage spent 40 years working in England's top category prisons with the UK’s most notorious criminals, including the Krays, Peter Sutcliffe and Myra Hindley. After years analysing and assessing the minds of serial killers, she is now sharing her knowledge through her podcast, book and events, which include talks on the world’s biggest cruiseliners.
Linda says: “There are few UK serial killers I haven’t worked closely with. I’m looking forward to sharing shocking insider knowledge on how they spend their time behind bars and how they view their crimes. Audiences are always fascinated by my detailed accounts of inmates, and whether I’m delivering talks to audiences of 500 people at sea or speaking online, I’m passionate about educating people on the workings of criminal minds.”
Talking to serial killers: Up close & personal with the UK’s most heinous criminals is on 30th Oct at 7pm. Book on Eventbrite or at lindasage.events/
Anyone with an interest in true crime is welcome, although the advised age limit is 15.
