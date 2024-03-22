It’s back with a bang: Scarborough's Corporation Club function room reopens after six years
It was left empty and abandoned. It has recently undergone a massive transformation.
Jordan Hookem who has ran his own DJ business for the last thirteen years decided to dedicate all his time to get it back running again as a function room. He was supported by the help of others in the club and his Dad.
Jordan is a well known DJ in the Scarborough area. He was first inspired by Dave Marshall and the rest is history. Jordan's DJ business has become a success!!
Since the club has reopened he has hosted a number of comedy nights including Peter Kay, Steve Rimmer and Chubby Brown tributes. The comedy nights have been very popular and it has brought the function club back to life. Jordan is also in the process of doing future events such as Crissy Rock. She starred in the series of Benidorm.
The function room is free to hire and it's ideal for those special events such as birthday and engagement parties.
Jordan has done such a brilliant job and deserves recognition for all the hard work he has put into the project.
Well done to everyone involved you've done a incredible job bringing the club back to life.