John Godber Company to stage Black Tie Ball at the Spa

Black Tie Ball will be at Bridlington Spa on Monday, November 3 and Tuesday, November 4.

The John Godber Company is bringing its ‘Black Tie Ball’ production to Bridlington Spa.

Running at the seafront venue on Monday, November 3 and Tuesday, November 4, the show promises ‘laughter, satire and a glittering night out at the theatre’.

It’s the glitziest night of the year, and everyone wants to be there, from the great to the good.

The Bentleys are parked, the Jazz Band has arrived, and the magician is magic – but behind the bow ties and fake tans lie jealousies, divorces, and more than a few secrets.

With drunk guest speakers, cold coffee, and harassed caterers, Godber’s biting new play exposes the chaos behind the glamour.

By turns satirical and touching, Black Tie Ball captures the highs and lows of one unforgettable evening, told in Godber’s signature fast-paced and visceral style. Sequins, secrets, and short staffing – being at the Ball has never been so funny.

John Godber said: “I am so looking forward to bring Black Tie Ball to the theatre in Brid Spa, it’s a great theatre space and we love playing there – I really hope the audience connect with the local references and humour.”

Go to www.bridspa.com or call the Bridlington Spa box office on 01262 678258 for more information and to buy tickets.