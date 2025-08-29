Join us for the day or come and stay at Humble Bee Farm’s Pumpkin Festival 2025

Humble Bee Farm’s new-look Pumpkin Festival will be ready for all pumpkin pickers starting from 5th October 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are now on sale as purchasing one is essential as spaces are limited.

New for this year will be the Halloween witch with her magic cauldron, which will be part of the fun on all dates during the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests young and old can choose their very own pumpkin for carving, while carving takes place in one of Humble Bee’s barns which is decked out with fun bunting, carving kits, tables and benches, festoon lighting and other spooky items.

Pumpkin Carving

The onsite café bar, The Hive will be open serving hot food, flavoured milkshakes, barista coffees and cocktails from The Hive Cafe Bar and other seasonal treats.

Humble Bee Farm is located at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, is a working farm and is host to glamping cabins, yurts, lodges and cottages.

Owner-manager Julia Warters, who manages the site alongside husband John Warters, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our Pumpkin Festival which starts on Saturday 5th October and on selected dates throughout October, with sessions starting at 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“New for 2025 will be our Witch and her Magic Cauldron! Our resident witch will be fun part of our festival.

Pumpkin Fun

“We are also hosting our popular Twilight Sessions on 22nd October, 4pm to 6pm during which guests can enjoy our giant firepit and hire special skewers and melting marshmallows to keep out the cold.

“Regulars and new guests are guaranteed a fun event, with pumpkin carving, Hive café bar will be open for refreshments. Families can choose a pumpkin and carve it, play in our Mini Bees indoor play barn, explore the farm walks and visit our outdoor Honeypot play area.

“Our pumpkin events are fantastic for babies’ first pumpkin experience, for nursery, pre-school and primary school groups, Scouts, Brownies, Guides and other organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are lots of fabulous photo opportunities and there is plenty of free car parking for those with tickets, dogs on leads are also welcome.

Pumpkins at Humble Bee Farm

“Guests will also get chance to see our Farmyard Gang which includes alpacas, Tilly the Shetland Pony, our retired donkeys, our friendly goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, hens and sheep.”

Ticket prices: £11.50 per child including 1 pumpkin; £6 per adult without pumpkin. Under 2s are free (pumpkin not included).Extra pumpkins are available, subject to stocks for £5 per pumpkin.

Guests can also book accommodation at the farm, and the tariff would include a pumpkin carving sessions. Advance booking advised.

2025 dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 5th October – 10.30am, 11.30am or 12.30pm; Sunday 12th October – 10.30am, 11.30am or 12.30pm; Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th October – 10.30am, 11.30am or 12.30pm ; Wednesday 22nd October Twilight Session – 4pm to 6pm; Saturday 25th October to Friday 31st October – 10.30am, 11.30am or 12.30pm