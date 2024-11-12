Kellett's Performing Arts Set to Dazzle Audiences in Nearly Sold-Out Show at YMCA

Anticipation is building for Kellett's Performing Arts (KPA) as they prepare for their upcoming performance at the YMCA on Sunday, December 15th, at 2pm.

With tickets nearly sold out, this community-centered performance promises to take audiences on a musical rollercoaster with festive hints of holiday spirit.

The performance, which showcases a broad range of ages and talents, is a testament to KPA's mission of nurturing the next generation of performers.

The afternoon will feature everyone from as young as 3-year-old budding dancers in an enchanting "Sugar Plum Fairy" dance to KPA’s oldest student, 82-year-old Mick Thompson, who has been honing his vocal skills in private singing lessons at the school.

Principle of Kellett’s performing arts

All age groups have been hard at work in rehearsals at the Scarborough Rugby Club, and their passion and dedication shine through, making this show one that truly reflects the spirit of community.

KPA’s founder and principal, Devan Kellett, created the academy with a mission to enrich lives by building self-confidence and providing a foundation for lifelong skills in dance and musical theatre. Reflecting on her journey, Kellett shared how her own experiences with dance teachers shaped her career.

“I wanted to give children the same opportunities I had, where they could gain self-confidence and the skills that would not only make them better performers but would serve them throughout life,” Kellett said.

This production would not have been possible without the generous support of local sponsors.

Come Alive Show Poster

A special thanks goes to SWC Trade Frames and Scalby and Newby Bowls Club, whose kind donations helped bring this production to life.

Their contributions have allowed KPA to stage a performance full of joy, growth, and the excitement of performance arts.

Audiences can expect a dynamic show filled with a mix of holiday cheer and diverse musical pieces, crafted to engage spectators of all ages.

With the production nearly sold out, KPA is set to create a memorable holiday experience, filled with moments of joy, community spirit, and the passion of local talent.