Kids go free at Scampston Walled Garden

Scampston Walled Garden is excited to announce a special ‘Kids Go Free Day’ taking place on Saturday, 9 August 2025, offering families the perfect summer outing. All children will enjoy free entry all day to the stunning grounds, gardens, and adventure play area.

Whether it’s exploring the beautiful Walled Garden, enjoying a walk around the Capability Brown-designed parkland, or letting off steam in the natural play area, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With free admission for children of all ages, it's a fantastic opportunity to experience one of Yorkshire’s hidden gems as a family.

We also have our Summer Dingbat Trail out in the grounds, nature trails, garden games, 80 acres of parkland to run round and our brand-new wooden tractor!

“We’re thrilled to offer a full day of fun where families can enjoy everything Scampston has to offer,” said Katie Spaven, Marketing & Visitor Services Manager at Scampston. “The Kids Go Free Day is all about encouraging families to explore the outdoors together and enjoy a day with us.”

The Pantry Café will be open throughout the day, serving locally-sourced lunches, snacks, and sweet treats. Visitors are also welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy it in the parkland.

No advance booking is required – simply turn up and enjoy the day!

Event Details:

What: Kids Go Free Day at Scampston Estate

Saturday 9th August 2025

Saturday 9th August 2025 Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Where: Scampston Hall & Gardens, Malton, North Yorkshire

Scampston Hall & Gardens, Malton, North Yorkshire Admission: Free for all children; standard adult entry applies

For more information, please visit scampston.co.uk or follow us on social media @Scampston