Kirkbymoorside Music Festival

The town’s Memorial Hall, churches, pubs and cafés will host live performances from bands, singer songwriters and choirs all weekend creating the rhythms of Ryedale in the Gateway to the Moors town in what will be an annual event.

Organised by the non-profit Kirkbymoorside Community Support Group, different genres of music will be featured including the town’s own famous brass band.

All age groups are catered for over three days of ticketed, voluntary donation and free live music featuring the party band ‘Bootleg 60’s’ on the Friday night, a line dance class Saturday morning ready to dance to ‘The Breeze’ country and western band on Saturday night. Audiences are encouraged to dress up in the music genre fancy dress.

For those that prefer acoustic music, singer songwriters Carrie Martin, Wounded Bear, Flo & Jones and David Swann are also performing over the weekend. There’s also a children’s disco on Sunday morning and a 1940’s tea dance on Sunday afternoon.

Early bird tickets and some 2 for 1 tickets for the main events are available online now on Eventbrite for a limited period. Full programme details and a link to the ticketing website can be found at the town’s brand-new website at kirkbymoorsidetown.co.uk and on the Kirkbymoorside What’s Going On Facebook page.

This event features local talent and professional performers so come and enjoy our Moorside mood music, Kirkby church concerts and Kirkby café crooners.