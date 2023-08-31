News you can trust since 1882
Kurious - a musical extravaganza among upcoming events at Scarborough YMCA

The YMCA Yorkshire Coast on St. Thomas Street in Scarborough is a local charity that works with young people to bring about community change and transformation. It is here for young people, communities and for you.
By Rachel FearnehoughContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:17 BST

The charity is part of Scarborough's heritage and boasts as one of the oldest YMCA's in the UK.

It leads with work in the arts, mental health and skills development.

Each week over two hundred young people attend one of the many clubs and events that happen in the inclusive and welcoming centre.

The Gondoliers takes place in Scarborough in SeptemberThe Gondoliers takes place in Scarborough in September
It hosts many different groups and has Bessie's Bites that serves delicious food.

Here are some of the highlights at the theatre for the Autumn from local and visiting companies:

September 9 – 7.30pm - Twilight Productions - Kurious a musical extravaganza

September 10 – 2pm - Twilight Productions - Kurious a musical extravaganzaTickets £11

September 17 – 3pm - Yorkshire Savoyards - The Gondoliers - One of Gilbert and Sullivans's sparkling humorous operas. Tickets £17 and £5 for children. Group discount available.

September 22-23 – Benson Stage Academy - Legends at 7.30pm £11 ( Blue light discount available)

Sunday October 15 – 2pm American Wrestling suitable for all the family. Tickets £15 and £12. Family Saver £45

Wednesday November 1 – 6.30pm - Halloween Spooktacular - Tom Rolfe Productions £15, £14, Family £48. Join Tommy The Ghostbuster and the gang as they embark on a spooktastic adventure this Halloween!

November 2-3 at 7.30pm - Basil Newby's Funny Girls Halloween Tour starring Betty Diamond Legs - content not suitable for children . Tickets £26 and £24

Tuesday December 26 - Saturday January 6 - 2pm (except Jan 1 ) 7pm performances 27-30 December. YMCA Productions presents Robin Hood the Pantomime Tickets £14.50/ £13.50 /£12.50. Family Ticket £45 Special Group of 10 price £80.

The YMCA is always welcoming new volunteers to help at the centre and the theatre. If you would like to get involved contact YMCA Yorkshire Coast.

