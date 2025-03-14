Legendary orchestra to visit Scarborough for Ryedale Festival’s first ever spring season

By Claire Hutchison
Contributor
Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:34 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 13:51 BST
Leader of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, Matthew Truscottplaceholder image
Leader of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, Matthew Truscott
The legendary Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, a British period instrument orchestra world renowned for their lively style and a pioneering approach, will perform an Afternoon Baroque concert on Church of St Martin-on-the-Hill in Scarborough on Saturday 29 March as part of Ryedale Festival’s inaugural spring season.

Ryedale Festival will extend the joy of music beyond its traditional summer dates with two Spring Weekends of music between Friday 21 – Sunday 29 March.

Most Popular

The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment concert will feature a variety of music including Vivaldi’s famous Four Seasons and music by J.S. Bach. Adding a unique twist, they also including Bach’s little-known ‘country cousin’ - Johann Bernhard Bach – a talented composer in his own right whose recently rediscovered music sparkles with elegance and charm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over two weekends in March, the festival is set to showcase some of Ryedale’s most talented amateur choirs and musicians, as well as welcoming one of the UK’s most famous orchestras.

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenmentplaceholder image
Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

Artistic Partner Alison Davis said: “I’m thrilled to curate this celebration of local talent and creativity. I see every day how choral singing has the power to uplift and connect people, whether they’re on stage or in the audience. I’m excited to bring these remarkable choirs together and share their joy with new audiences.”

The festival continues to demonstrate a deep commitment to reaching the widest possible audience by offering tickets to any Spring event for just £2 to anyone under 25, ensuring a new generation of music lovers can experience the joy of live music.

Related topics:ScarboroughRyedale
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice