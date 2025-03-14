Legendary orchestra to visit Scarborough for Ryedale Festival’s first ever spring season
Ryedale Festival will extend the joy of music beyond its traditional summer dates with two Spring Weekends of music between Friday 21 – Sunday 29 March.
The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment concert will feature a variety of music including Vivaldi’s famous Four Seasons and music by J.S. Bach. Adding a unique twist, they also including Bach’s little-known ‘country cousin’ - Johann Bernhard Bach – a talented composer in his own right whose recently rediscovered music sparkles with elegance and charm.
Over two weekends in March, the festival is set to showcase some of Ryedale’s most talented amateur choirs and musicians, as well as welcoming one of the UK’s most famous orchestras.
Artistic Partner Alison Davis said: “I’m thrilled to curate this celebration of local talent and creativity. I see every day how choral singing has the power to uplift and connect people, whether they’re on stage or in the audience. I’m excited to bring these remarkable choirs together and share their joy with new audiences.”
The festival continues to demonstrate a deep commitment to reaching the widest possible audience by offering tickets to any Spring event for just £2 to anyone under 25, ensuring a new generation of music lovers can experience the joy of live music.