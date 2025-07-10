Live music at Hunmanby whisky distillery

Driffield singer, songwriter and guitarist Andy Stones will perform at Spirit of Yorkshire’s next Distillery Session on 30th August.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome the wonderful Andy Stones back to the Pot Still Coffee Shop stage. Writing and playing on and off for over years and always a Distillery Sessions favourite, he’s picked up varied influences along the way from people such as Paul Simon, John Martyn and Clive Gregson, but his style is very much his own. He’ll be playing a mix of covers and his own songs, and we’re looking forward to singing along on what promises to be a great night,” said Spirit of Yorkshire marketing director Jenni Ashwood.

Tickets cost £15 without food or £25 with a summer platter created by the Pot Still Coffee Shop team. Booking is essential by visiting https://bit.ly/DistillerySessions-AndyStones or by calling 01723 891758.

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founders Tom Mellor and David Thompson share a love of live music and designed the Pot Still Coffee Shop to accommodate a live band without overpowering the room.

Seating just 40, the Pot Still Coffee Shop at the Spirit of Yorkshire is a small, intimate venue that attracts lovers of live music and good food.

Forthcoming events at the Pot Still Coffee Shop at The Spirit of Yorkshire include the annual Distillery Open Day on 29th July and more Distillery Sessions with Edwina Hayes (25th October), Alastair James (29th November) and Sam Turner for the popular Twixtmas slot on 29th December.