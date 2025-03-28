Local care home and Parkinson's UK to hold World Parkinson's Day event
World Parkinson's Day aims to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease and the importance of supporting those affected by it. This year, Mallard Court is bringing the community together to provide a platform for sharing experiences, offering support, and enjoying a morning of camaraderie and entertainment.
The event will include a variety of activities designed to foster a sense of community and support among attendees. Guests can look forward to live entertainment, engaging discussions, and the opportunity to connect with others who understand the challenges of living with Parkinson's.
General Manager Ange Dooley said: "We are thrilled to host this event and bring together our residents, their families, and the wider community to support World Parkinson's Day. It's a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together, share their experiences, and enjoy some uplifting entertainment. We are grateful to Parkinson's UK and The NHS Humber and East Riding for their support and participation."