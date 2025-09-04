More information about the competition can be found at www.heylnp.co.uk

The Hull and East Yorkshire Local Nature Partnership, in collaboration with East Riding Libraries, is once again running its popular Nature Photography Competition for 2025.

Building on the success of last year’s contest, which drew more than 100 entries, this year’s competition invites photographers and nature enthusiasts to showcase their talent and passion.

The 2025 theme, ‘People in Nature’, highlights the connection between individuals and the natural world.

Entries are invited across three categories; volunteering and community, health and wellbeing, and nature-based skills.

The competition is open to amateur photographers of all abilities and will be judged in two categories, 25 and under, and over 25s. The panel includes representatives from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Sustainable Development Team and East Riding Libraries.

Councillor Paul West, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for environment and transport said “We’re delighted that the local nature photography competition is to return and encourage local residents to take part and submit their photos of nature.”

The competition closes at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 16.

More information about the competition, and how to participate can be found at www.heylnp.co.uk