London's West End comes to Scarborough

By Sandy Smith
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST

Magic of the Musicals is coming to the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough on Sunday 13 April, 2.30 pm

From the heart-wrenching ballads of "Les Misérables," the upbeat and jazzy tunes of "Chicago," or the whimsical magic of "Wicked," each performance is designed to captivate and entertain you.

Not forgetting the favourites from The Greatest Showman, Hairspray, Miss Saigon, Hamilton & West Side Story - each track is handpicked especially for you.

Join the captivating voices of London’s West End performer Sandy Smith, along with the beautiful vocals and harmonies of Sophie Mairi and special guest, Glen Townsend as they take you on a journey through some of the most iconic Musicals of all time.

Magic of the Musicalsplaceholder image
Magic of the Musicals

This show will take you on a journey , which includes some of the greatest musical songs ever recorded such as This Is Me, Bring Him Home, Defying Gravity, plus many, many more, all you which you will all love and remember.

This show is suitable for the whole family

Tickets available online or by phoning the Box Office: 01723 506750 https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/scarborough/ymca-theatre/magic-of-the-musicals-sandy-smith/e-zvazde

YMCA THEATRE, Scarborough

Sunday 13 April 2025- 2.30 pm

Tickets £15 (plus booking fee)

