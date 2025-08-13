Attendees will have the chance to explore the beautiful homes available and speak to mortgage experts from Mortgage Pathways, who will be on hand to offer one-to-one advice and answer questions about securing the right mortgage.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovell is inviting prospective homebuyers to a special First Homes event at its Oakwood Gardens development in Burniston on Saturday 16 August. Designed to support first-time buyers, the event will showcase how owning a home could be more affordable than many might think.

Attendees will have the chance to explore the beautiful homes available and speak to mortgage experts from Mortgage Pathways, who will be on hand to offer one-to-one advice and answer questions about securing the right mortgage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Finch, Mortgage Advisor at Mortgage Pathways, said: "Getting onto the property ladder is often seen as a challenge, but with the right advice and guidance, it’s more achievable than ever. We look forward to speaking with visitors at the event and helping them take that all-important first step."

Lovell hosts first homes event at Oakwood Gardens to help buyers get on the property ladder.

This event also marks the first appearance of Lovell’s new Regional Manager, Jasmine Hindley, who will be welcoming guests on the day. Jasmine said:

"We are delighted to host this event at Oakwood Gardens and provide clear, practical advice for those looking to buy their first home. Our team is here to support buyers every step of the way, and events like this are a great way to show people just how possible home ownership can be."

Oakwood Gardens is a sought-after development offering a collection of high-quality two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, all thoughtfully designed for modern living. Located in the coastal village of Burniston, just north of Scarborough, the development benefits from a peaceful setting with excellent transport links and access to local amenities, schools and stunning coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Homes event will take place on Saturday 16 August at Oakwood Gardens, Burniston, with timings to be confirmed.

For more information on the development, please visit https://newhomes.lovell.co.uk/developments/oakwood-gardens-burniston, or call 01723628401.