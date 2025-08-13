Lovell hosts first homes event at Oakwood Gardens to help buyers get on the property ladder
Lovell is inviting prospective homebuyers to a special First Homes event at its Oakwood Gardens development in Burniston on Saturday 16 August. Designed to support first-time buyers, the event will showcase how owning a home could be more affordable than many might think.
Attendees will have the chance to explore the beautiful homes available and speak to mortgage experts from Mortgage Pathways, who will be on hand to offer one-to-one advice and answer questions about securing the right mortgage.
Mark Finch, Mortgage Advisor at Mortgage Pathways, said: "Getting onto the property ladder is often seen as a challenge, but with the right advice and guidance, it’s more achievable than ever. We look forward to speaking with visitors at the event and helping them take that all-important first step."
This event also marks the first appearance of Lovell’s new Regional Manager, Jasmine Hindley, who will be welcoming guests on the day. Jasmine said:
"We are delighted to host this event at Oakwood Gardens and provide clear, practical advice for those looking to buy their first home. Our team is here to support buyers every step of the way, and events like this are a great way to show people just how possible home ownership can be."
Oakwood Gardens is a sought-after development offering a collection of high-quality two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, all thoughtfully designed for modern living. Located in the coastal village of Burniston, just north of Scarborough, the development benefits from a peaceful setting with excellent transport links and access to local amenities, schools and stunning coastline.
The First Homes event will take place on Saturday 16 August at Oakwood Gardens, Burniston, with timings to be confirmed.
For more information on the development, please visit https://newhomes.lovell.co.uk/developments/oakwood-gardens-burniston, or call 01723628401.