Malton care home launches dementia support cafe

In order to support residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community, Barchester’s Rivermead Care Home in Malton is launching a regular monthly dementia café starting on Tuesday, March 11 and everyone is welcome to attend.

Each month, on the 2nd Tuesday at 10.30am the dementia café will be open for all to come along and meet others who are supporting friends and family living with dementia, or who think a loved one may have dementia.

It will be a chance to find out about coping strategies, how to get a diagnosis, what support is available and get help and advice from people who are having a similar experience. Come along for a cuppa, a slice of cake and a chance to relax and unwind.

General Manager, Sarah Jackson, says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community who have loved ones who are living with dementia. The café will be a great way to relax, make friends, find out information about dementia from our specially trained staff.

"We are inviting everyone to come along and have a coffee and chat to others who have friends and family members living with dementia or who are concerned about a loved one.”

Rivermead is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Rivermead provides dementia care, nursing care, residential care, respite care.