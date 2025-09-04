Manahatta to launch Stocks on the Rocks in York

Every Friday, the real time stock exchange bar will see drinks prices rise and fall based on demand.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the great success after first launching the concept in Leeds, the York site will be launching from Friday, September 19, where the venue will turn into a real time stock exchange bar with drinks prices rising and falling every few minutes based on popularity. Guests can enjoy discounted drinks every Friday night, with drinks available from as little as £2.50, when the market crashes.

The exciting new concept combines an interactive bar experience with engaging entertainment. With drinks prices fluctuating all night, guests will need to keep an eye on the stock market and make strategic purchases to get the best deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will be able to enjoy discounts on their favourite drinks including Margarita, Cherry Cosmo or Berry Pornstar cocktails, pints of Coors Light and Peroni, premium spirits and mixer such as a Hendricks and Tonic and Sailor Jerry and Coke, and shots including Tequila Rose, Patron OX, Jagerbombs and more.

Manahatta York launches Stocks on the Rocks

Martin Wolstencroft, CEO, at Manahatta said, “Due to the great success of launching in three of our other locations this year, the York site is gearing up and ready for guests to join us and get involved at our very own stock exchange every Friday. Whether you’re looking for a night out that’s more than just drinks or joining as a celebration, Manahatta will be buzzing with anticipation and the potential for half price shots and cocktails when the market’s right. We look forward to welcoming you to the stock exchange, York!”

To make a reservation, please visit: https://www.manahatta.co.uk/bars/york