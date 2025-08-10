Manchester band join forces with local choir

Fylingdales Folk Choir

A local community choir from Robin Hood's Bay has forged a musical friendship with folk trio Harp & a Monkey from Manchester. They will be performing together at the Kirk Theatre, Pickering in September. The award-winning song and story-telling band specialise in uplifting and melodic songs about everyday life, love and remembrance. The Fylingdales Folk Choir add an extra layer of glorious 4-part harmonies to the band's beautiful arrangements.

With four acclaimed albums under their belts, Harp & a Monkey has been described as 'bold and brilliant' (The Observer), 'fantastic, fascinating' (Mark Radcliffe on BBC Radio 2, 'inventive' (Mojo) and 'excellent' (The Guardian). Together with the acapella voices of the Folk Choir, this concert guarantees poignancy, humour and a special audience rapport.

This event, which is suitable for all ages, is clearly not to be missed!

Friday 5th September at 7.30pm, Kirk Theatre Pickering. Doors open 6.30pm. Tickets £14 from kirktheatre.co.uk or the box office 01751 474833