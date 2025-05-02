Martial arts and self-defence seminar to take place at Bridlington Spa
The best masters from all over the world will gather under one roof, for a full weekend of teaching.
The event is suitable for those at every level of experience, from beginners to advanced, with multiple martial art styles and techniques to spectate and learn.
The event is family friendly, and suitable for all age ranges. Tickets may be bought in advance or at the venue.
Adam Toes, tourism, events and projects manager at Visit East Yorkshire said: "We are thrilled to welcome back this event to our region and celebrate a wide range of martial arts.”
“This is a great opportunity to bring the family along to take part and watch some of the best grand masters from across the world demonstrate their disciplines.”
Go to tinyurl.com/zkbxfz2t for more information about the event.