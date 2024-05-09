Mental health awareness week launch for new Young People's Wellbeing Guide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A guide created for young people, by local young people in collaboration with Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind is being launched as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The guide aims to help young people with issues they may face during their teenage years. It includes helpful information and advice on specific topics such as social anxiety, sexual health and academic pressures. It also includes a range of websites and helplines for young people, as well as information on MindSpace, the children and young people’s service offered by SWR Mind.

Katie, one of the two young people who created the guide said, ‘I was really excited about writing the guide and saw it as a great opportunity to help other young people. I started it by thinking about what I would tell my younger self and took it from there. I’m really proud of the guide and wish I’d had something like it when I needed it’.

Catherine Mason, Service Manager for SWR Mind said 'we're incredibly proud to launch this amazing book for young people and the youth mentor team have done a fantastic job designing the whole thing from scratch and really focusing on some of the big issues young people are facing today. With it being written by young people, in their own words, it's so much more meaningful than anything we could put together as adults. Most importantly, they haven't shied away from tricky topics like self harm, relationships and sexual health. We also have to thank Stronger Communities at North Yorkshire Council for covering the costs of printing the first batch."

Jessica Crawshaw (L) Katy Riby (R) SWR Mind Youth Mentors

The launch event is taking place at Walkers of Bar Street in Scarborough from 5.30pm to 7pm on Wednesday 15th May. The event is an opportunity to receive a copy of the guide, meet the young people involved in its creation and hear about the MindSpace service from the team that deliver it.