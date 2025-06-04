Midsummer Dreaming: Celtic folk music at Sewerby Hall

By Olivia Graham
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 16:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Yorkshire folk musician Olivia Graham is heading out on the road with an enchanting performance of traditional and original Celtic music and folk tales celebrating the season. Sweet Irish lullabies and Gaelic love ballads feature alongside music from Olivia's new album.

The York-based songstress, who plays a plethora of instruments, entertains audiences in a modern take on role of the traditional Celtic bard.

"Bards were once among the most respected people in Celtic society". Olivia comments. "Not only were they there to entertain with music and poetry, but they were also keepers of historical knowledge in a culture that tended not to write things down."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olivia seeks to keep that ancient tradition alive, communicating the past through her original music inspired by historical events and folklore.

The York-based musician keeps history alive through evocative Celtic musicThe York-based musician keeps history alive through evocative Celtic music
The York-based musician keeps history alive through evocative Celtic music

'Midsummer Dreaming' is a brand new show heading to select historical venues in Yorkshire, with the final performance being in the tranquil Orangery at Sewerby Hall.

"I'm really excited to be bringing what I do to Sewerby Hall," says Olivia. "It's such an iconic East Riding gem and the setting is just perfect for a little whimsy on a summer afternoon."

'Midsummer Dreaming' is on at Sewerby Hall at 2pm on 5th July. For more details and to book tickets, please visit https://oliviagrahammusic.com/shows

Related topics:CelticSewerby HallYorkGaelicEast Riding
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice