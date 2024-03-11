Mindful Photography: free sessions for carers in Ryedale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rebecca Rowan, founding director of community interest company Mindful Photography UK (registered symbol) is running two face to face sessions at the Street in Scarborough YO12 7PW in partnership with Carers Plus Yorkshire,

Participants will be encouraged to try Mindful Photography. They will use the cameras on their smartphones or tablets to slow down and take notice of their surroundings. They might like to encourage their families and show them the process on a daily walk or even around the house or garden.

We are meeting on 8th April and 8th May in two sessions running between 10am and 1pm.

Change your perspective

Rebecca has been combining photography and wellbeing since 2009 when she started running sessions at York Mind. Since then she has worked with hundred of participants who now use simple photography techniques to feel more connected with each other and their surroundings.

What will happen during a session?

We will meet up at the Street, please dress appropriately for the weather and let Carers Plus Yorkshire know if you have an mobility issues that we need to know about

We will have a short discussion and find out a little bit more about the process of Mindful Photography and why it may be beneficial.

Slowing down and taking notice during a Mindful Photography UK project

We will take a walk around Scarborough, most likely towards Peasholme Park and undertake some simple tasks; don't forget you do not need to have a camera for this you can use a tablet or smartphone

We will come back and share our images together.

At the end of the session there will be the opportunity to continue our project online.