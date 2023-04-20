News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
7 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

New course in Scarborough to discover more about female artists from the First World War

A new five week course in Scarborough will uncover more about the female artists who lived through and recorded the events and experiences of the First World War.

By Ruth CollettContributor
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST

The course will discuss many of the women who had been society painters, designers in the theatre, landscape and flower painters when their lives were turned upside down by war and they became war artists on the front line and recording women’s work at home.

Norah Nielson Grey trained at Glasgow School of Art and was commissioned by the Imperial War Museum’s Women’s Work committee to record medical practice as she nursed throughout the First World War at the Scottish Women’s Hospital in Royaumont.Olive Mudie Cooke sketched on paper bags and cereal packets as she drove an ambulance through No Man’s Land.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was an extraordinary training for young artists who snatched these opportunities to tell the story of the women’s war.A five week course to discover more about these artists will be held at at Woodend Creative Workspace, The Crescent, Scarborough, YO11 2PW bginning on Wednesday April 26 from 1.30–3pm.

Woodend where the course will be heldWoodend where the course will be held
Woodend where the course will be held
Most Popular

The Venue is wheelchair accessible.

Through analysing the images of work on projector screen and discussion, the group will explore the importance of the work to women’s history and the study of war art of the period.To enrol visit wea.org.uk and select Course C3681749 or call 0300 303 3464 for student support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fee for the course is £28.50 with free places available for students on most benefits.

Read More
Former Scarborough News journalist pens debut thriller at the age of 59
Related topics:Scarborough