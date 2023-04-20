New course in Scarborough to discover more about female artists from the First World War

The course will discuss many of the women who had been society painters, designers in the theatre, landscape and flower painters when their lives were turned upside down by war and they became war artists on the front line and recording women’s work at home.

Norah Nielson Grey trained at Glasgow School of Art and was commissioned by the Imperial War Museum’s Women’s Work committee to record medical practice as she nursed throughout the First World War at the Scottish Women’s Hospital in Royaumont.Olive Mudie Cooke sketched on paper bags and cereal packets as she drove an ambulance through No Man’s Land.

It was an extraordinary training for young artists who snatched these opportunities to tell the story of the women’s war.A five week course to discover more about these artists will be held at at Woodend Creative Workspace, The Crescent, Scarborough, YO11 2PW bginning on Wednesday April 26 from 1.30–3pm.

Woodend where the course will be held

The Venue is wheelchair accessible.

Through analysing the images of work on projector screen and discussion, the group will explore the importance of the work to women’s history and the study of war art of the period.To enrol visit wea.org.uk and select Course C3681749 or call 0300 303 3464 for student support.

