North Yorkshire brewery to host a charity quiz night for a Scarborough Hospice

Tickets have gone on sale for a fundraising quiz at a North Yorkshire brewery.

The team at Wold Top Brewery is hosting a quiz on 30th May in aid of St. Catherine’s Hospice, its charity of the year.

Events coordinator, Sam Smith explained the rationale for the event: “We love a quiz night here at Wold Top, and we also love supporting great local charities that are close to our heart, so we’re combining the two with a charity quiz night.

“The team at St Catherine’s Hospice do amazing work supporting people with cancer and other long-term illnesses across the Yorkshire Coast. They also cared for our founder, Gill, in the last few weeks of her life, so it’s rewarding to give something back.”

L to R Angus Robson (St Catherine’s Hospice), Sam Smith and Peter Beard (St Catherine’s Hospice)

There will be a raffle and a collection on the night and a percentage of the bar takings from the evening will also be donated to St Catherine's.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7.30 pm on Friday, 30th May, cost £7.50 per person and there is an option to pre-order a Wold Top-inspired charcuterie board from The Graze Maids for an additional £14.00. You can book online at https://bit.ly/WTCharityQuiz or by calling 01723 892222.

The charity quiz night is one of a series of events happening throughout the year, including regular brewery tours, beer festivals, music nights, sporting events and live theatre.

Wold Top was founded in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange near Filey. The team uses home-grown barley and water from the farm’s borehole to produce a range of award-winning cask, keg and bottled beers which are available throughout Yorkshire and nationwide.