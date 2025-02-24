North Yorkshire Moors Railway now booking group visits for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced that group bookings for the 2025 season are now open.

Groups of 20 people or more can experience a nostalgic journey through 24 miles of stunning Yorkshire scenery aboard its fleet of historic steam and diesel locomotives. Whether it’s a short ride or a full day’s adventure, the heritage railway offers a range of options to suit all visitors.

Groups visiting NYMR can enjoy a variety of experiences, from scenic rail walks to behind-the-scenes visits to the engine sheds at Grosmont. A must-see stop is Goathland Station, famous for its appearances in Heartbeat and the first Harry Potter film. Visitors won’t want to miss Pickering Station the beautifully restored 1930s themed station, Levisham Station that’s nestled in the stunning North York Moors National Park, or Whitby, the charming coastal town with a historic abbey and bustling harbour.

Pre-book a group visit and take advantage of:

Generous fare discounts (minimum of 20 people)

Free admission for the group leader

Reserved seating

Assistance from our dedicated Group Reservation TeamFor groups that want to include catering within their day, pre-booked catering options are available with offers including tea, coffee & traybake for £5.75 per person, or tea, coffee & a pack of 2 biscuits for £5.25 per person.

The NYMR is committed to making the railway accessible for all. Online there are Access Guides to help visitors plan their trip, and the staff are on hand to assist. Please notify the NYMR in advance if any group members have mobility requirements, including the need for wheelchair spaces.

To secure a group booking, a 50% non-refundable deposit is required. Final numbers and full payment must be confirmed at least 14 days before travel. One free ticket is available per booking for the group leader.

NYMR’s 2025 group fares include various ticketing options, with single and return 1-Stop, 2-Stop, 3-Stop and All Line Tickets for Adults and Children. An All Line adult return is £40 and an All Line child return is £20.