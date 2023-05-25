News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Open Studios artists to showcase their talents - here's when it's on

During the first two weekends in June, artists across North Yorkshire, from Sleights to Scarborough, invite people to see the creative process at first hand – from initial inspiration to completed work.
By Duncan AtkinsContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read

The event brings together artists working in many different styles and materials, including painters, jewellers, printmakers, ceramicists and photographers, all keen to reveal the imagination and techniques behind each piece of art.

You can see a variety of talents and prices to suit all pockets.

From painting, printmaking, ceramics, glass works, jewellery, stained glass, costume designs and more, there will be a warm welcome, and even a cup of tea and a piece of cake, from the artists involved.

Glass by Ailsa NicholsonGlass by Ailsa Nicholson
Glass by Ailsa Nicholson
Many draw inspiration from their surroundings and there is a variety of studio locations to explore - cottages and smallholdings in the remote moors and dales, racing stables near Malton, suburban living rooms in Harrogate, and creative hubs in Scarborough and Pateley Bridge.

But the artists also want to give an insight into the practical processes that they use, so they will be offering demonstrations, displaying work in progress and sketchbooks – as well as organising exciting hands-on activities.

The Whitby area is looking forward to a particularly productive two weekend, with 18 artists working in the area - more than in previous years.

They are: Angela Bone, Sandra Oakins, Sue Willmington, Zoe Taylor, Ailsa Nicholson, Emma Donoghue, Janet Fraser, Anne Thornhill, Paul Blackwell, Ian Burke, Kate Smith, Kit Helmsley, Clothyde Vergnes, Jill Christie, Claude Frere-Smith, Garth Bayley, Dave Mercer and Jane Kitching.

North Yorkshire Open studios artist Kate SmithNorth Yorkshire Open studios artist Kate Smith
North Yorkshire Open studios artist Kate Smith

See the website nyos.org.co.uk for the map and details of artists near you.

Painting by Sue WillmingtomnPainting by Sue Willmingtomn
Painting by Sue Willmingtomn
Painting by Clothylde VergnesPainting by Clothylde Vergnes
Painting by Clothylde Vergnes
