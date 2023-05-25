North Yorkshire Open Studios artists to showcase their talents - here's when it's on

The event brings together artists working in many different styles and materials, including painters, jewellers, printmakers, ceramicists and photographers, all keen to reveal the imagination and techniques behind each piece of art.

You can see a variety of talents and prices to suit all pockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From painting, printmaking, ceramics, glass works, jewellery, stained glass, costume designs and more, there will be a warm welcome, and even a cup of tea and a piece of cake, from the artists involved.

Glass by Ailsa Nicholson

Many draw inspiration from their surroundings and there is a variety of studio locations to explore - cottages and smallholdings in the remote moors and dales, racing stables near Malton, suburban living rooms in Harrogate, and creative hubs in Scarborough and Pateley Bridge.

But the artists also want to give an insight into the practical processes that they use, so they will be offering demonstrations, displaying work in progress and sketchbooks – as well as organising exciting hands-on activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whitby area is looking forward to a particularly productive two weekend, with 18 artists working in the area - more than in previous years.

They are: Angela Bone, Sandra Oakins, Sue Willmington, Zoe Taylor, Ailsa Nicholson, Emma Donoghue, Janet Fraser, Anne Thornhill, Paul Blackwell, Ian Burke, Kate Smith, Kit Helmsley, Clothyde Vergnes, Jill Christie, Claude Frere-Smith, Garth Bayley, Dave Mercer and Jane Kitching.

North Yorkshire Open studios artist Kate Smith

See the website nyos.org.co.uk for the map and details of artists near you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Painting by Sue Willmingtomn