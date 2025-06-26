North Yorkshire venue offers summer of fun and chance to win a family holiday for just £30

This summer holidays, Oxygen York is launching the £30 Passport To Play and has teamed up with icelolly.com to give away a £1,000 holiday voucher.

Oxygen York has launched the Passport to Play, giving families the chance to check in all summer long for just £30. And with passports on the mind, Oxygen has also teamed up with icelolly.com, one of the UK's leading comparison websites for package holidays, to give one lucky family the chance to jet off on a holiday worth £1,000.

Offering the perfect way to beat the heat or escape the rain, Oxygen will be providing BIG-TIME fun, all summer long, at the best exchange rate on the market.

At Oxygen York, families can have fun with Oxygen's Hero Crew as they take to the skies on interconnected trampolines, a parkour area, an inflatable park, an interactive sports pitch with AirTrack, an airbag jump & trapeze and more!

Oxygen York

The Passport To Play gives the holder access to the park’s 282 60-minute Open Play sessions taking place throughout the six-week summer break, as well as 12 hours of SEN Peaceful Play for those who prefer a calmer setting. Gone are the days when children could be entertained for as little as 10p, but if jumpers make the most of their passes across the summer, every bouncing session could cost that little, keeping those scary summer holiday costs down for parents up and down the country.

Every Passport holder will also be entered into a prize draw to win a £1,000 voucher to spend on a family holiday with icelolly.com. With sky-high fun at home and the chance to jet off abroad, this is the ultimate way to make the most of summer.

Sessions can be booked between 11am-6pm every day of the break, with passport holders able to book as many 60-minute Open Play sessions as they like each day. Passports also unlock exclusive access to icelolly.com offers and discounts, plus a selection of VIP meal deals to pre-book and enjoy during their visit to Oxygen, making the ultimate summer of fun even more affordable.

The VIP deals include a kid’s meal, slushie and ice-cream or fruit bag for children for just £6; a toddler meal, squash and ice-cream or fruit bag for just £4 or an adult meal, bottled drink, and ice-cream for just £10, saving up to 58% on in-park prices.

Oxygen York

What’s more, Passport To Play holders can bag themselves a 20% discount on Oxygen’s Summer Beach Party on Friday 1st August, from 6-8pm. Jumpers can get excited for a night of neon colours, epic beats and electric energy, with funky beach party vibes.

No passport is complete without an airport seal of approval, so passport holders will also receive a stamp in their Passport to Play, on every day they check in to Oxygen York. Passport holders who collect six stamps will receive a free return visit in September, after all, nobody ever wants the holiday fun to stop!

To find out more or book a Passport to Play, visit:

https://oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/offers/passport-to-play/

Keep up with Oxygen’s day-to-day updates by following oxygenactiveplay on Instagram or Oxygen York on Facebook.