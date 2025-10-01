The magical trail will guide visitors through the heart of Bridlington, with a selection of icy spectacles. Photo from last year's event by James Hardisty

So cool! Bridlington Ice Trail will be returning in November with a festive theme following last year’s successful event.

The magical event will guide visitors through the heart of the seaside town, with a selection of icy spectacles.

This free event will take place on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16.

The sculptures can be enjoyed from 11am both days and will be taken down at 5.30pm on Saturday and 3.30pm on Sunday.

There will be live ice carving in which a sculptor will craft an impressive Yuletide masterpiece from an enormous block of ice. Photo from last year's event by Richard Ponter

The ice trail will depict traditional Christmas scenes as well maritime wonders, reflecting Bridlington’s rich coastal heritage.

There will be live ice carving in which a sculptor will craft an impressive Yuletide masterpiece from an enormous block of ice.

The fascinating glacial art carving will take place over both days, beginning around 12 noon and taking two to three hours to complete.

Fire and ice shows will take place twice a day on both days and will feature ice sculpting using chainsaws and power tools, synchronised with a pyrotechnic display set to music.

The ice sculptures can be enjoyed from 11am on each day. Photo from last year's event by James Hardisty

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “We are delighted to have secured funding from the UK Government to bring this charming event back to Bridlington for another exciting year.

“The ice displays are certain to be real crowd pleasers, drawing on a festive theme and shedding light on the coastal town, rich with culture and history.’’

Families will also be able to make the most of Santa’s Grotto on Saturday, November 15, meeting Santa on his sleigh.

For more information on the event, ice sculptures and ice carving locations please visit www.visiteastyorkshire.co.uk/bridlington-ice-trail/

Closer to the event the website will also feature a downloadable Ice Trail map to keep everyone on the right track.

Throughout the weekend the Bridlington Christmas Food Festival will also be taking place on King Street.