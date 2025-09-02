The British Open Darts competition promises to be exciting as elite players battle to become the 'Golden Champion'.

The British Open darts competition will celebrate its Golden Jubilee later this month at the Bridlington Spa, which has been the home of the championships for the last 21 years.

The successful event reaches a significant milestone as the longest-running darts championship in the world which started back in 1973.

Over the years, it has featured the majority of the sport's icons, and this year, the competition promises to be exciting as the elite players battle to become the ‘Golden Champion’. The championships runs from Friday, September 19 to Monday, September 22 and attracts around 1,000 competitors from the UK and Europe.

The tournament includes categories for men, ladies, and youth boys and girls.

It is a major ranking championship within the World Darts Federation, offering qualification opportunities towards the 2025 World Championships at Lakeside in December. The championships begin on Friday afternoon, with The England International Men’s Trial, followed by The British Open Pairs on Friday evening.

Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend, with the British Classic Men’s and Ladies, the British Open Youth, and the World Para darts British Open.

Sunday will feature the British Open Men’s and Ladies, followed by the grand finals, broadcast live worldwide.

Tommy Thompson, at England Darts, said: “We wwould like to thank everyone at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, including the management and staff at Bridlington Spa, for their continued support of the British Open Darts Championships.

“The event gives players of all abilities the opportunity to participate in a World Ranking Championship on this historic milestone, especially those of Yorkshire and surrounding counties.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “I am delighted that this fantastic event is returning to Bridlington for its Golden Anniversary, with the assistance of the Visit East Yorkshire team.

‘’Some of the best darts players in the country will be taking part and I would encourage darts enthusiasts to come along and watch the world class sporting action at our iconic location, The Bridlington Spa.”

Tickets are free of charge on the Friday, September 20, while tickets for Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 are priced at £10 per day.

Under 12s entry is free all weekend, and weekend tickets are also available upon request.

Spectator tickets are available from the box office at Bridlington Spa across the weekend or online at www.bridspa.com/whats-on/