Parkinson's UK Support Cafe at Local Care Home
The event will also feature a guest speaker who will be speaking about dietary requirements for those living with or supporting someone with Parkinson's.
The regular support cafe aims to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease and the importance of supporting those affected by it.
General Manager Ange Dooley said: "We are thrilled to host this event and bring together our residents, their families, and the wider community to support our friends from Parkinson's UK. It's a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together, share their experiences and find support amongst one another. We are grateful to Parkinson's UK for their support and participation."