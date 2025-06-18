Nicola Millsis bringing her ‘Opera for the People’ show to Bridlington's Spotlight Theatre.

Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre will play host to a renowned opera singer, who delivers her own twist to the genre.

Nicola Mills, who hails from Todmorden, is bringing her ‘Opera for the People’ show to the popular West Street venue on Sunday, November 23 at 2.30pm – an act performed with a Yorkshire sense of humour.

A spokesperson said: “Described as a cross between Victoria Wood and Pavarotti, Nicola will bring her northern charm, strong opera vocals, and witty storytelling to The Spotlight Theatre.

"Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of beloved popular opera, classical favourites and show stopping songs from the musicals, all chosen by you from her Song Menu.

"Whether you’re an opera enthusiast or a complete newcomer this is your chance to see world class opera in the heart of Bridlington.

"Nicola has gone from top opera houses, to the streets and is now getting rave reviews for her one woman show Opera for the People.”

Visit www.spotlighttheatrebridlington.co.uk or call 01262 678258 for more information and to buy tickets.

Go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBb_s9_wZlw to see Nicola Mills on stage.