Pebble Shore Travel: Sail Away Cruise Show

On 15th May, Pebble Shore Travel are bringing a free cruise show to Scarborough, with cruise suppliers showcasing their products at Scarborough Market Hall between 5pm and 9pm.
By Rachel Dartnall-SmithContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 09:32 BST
The cruise show is free to attend but tickets must be booked via: forms.gle/nKLyxLRweX9pzFdW7

Cruise companies attending the event will include

  • Royal Caribbean
  • Ledger
  • Croisi Europe
  • Ama Waterways
  • Riveria Travel
  • APT Touring showcasing their River Cruises
  • Star Clippers showcasing Tall Ship cruises
  • Ambassador & P&O Cruises with information about Ocean cruises
  • Venture Ashore will be promoting their excursion supplies
Photo by Sheila Jellison on UnsplashPhoto by Sheila Jellison on Unsplash
Photo by Sheila Jellison on Unsplash

Pebble Shore Travel will also be representing Disney Cruise Line.

Canapes will be provided by Sabores, and Deli Delicious will open for food and drinks, including their new cocktail menu!

There will also be a free glass of fizz for the first 100 people.

Everyone attending the event will be put into a prize draw worth £500 to be used against a cruise holiday with one of the events suppliers. T&Cs apply*

On the night there will be exclusive discounts available. T&Cs apply*

There will also be a charitable raffle in aid of St Catherine's who are the events charitable partner.

There will be live entertainment throughout the evening, with Hatton's Dancers Show Girls and live music.Bjorn Clogs will also be to promote their new range of travel luggage.

To book your free place at the Sail Away Cruise Show on Wednesday May 15th from 5pm to 9pm at Scarborough Market Hall simply fill in the form at https://forms.gle/nKLyxLRweX9pzFdW7

Pebble Shore Travel | 01723 259400 | www.pebbleshoretravel.co.uk/

