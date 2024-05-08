Pebble Shore Travel: Sail Away Cruise Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cruise show is free to attend but tickets must be booked via: forms.gle/nKLyxLRweX9pzFdW7

Cruise companies attending the event will include

Royal Caribbean

Croisi Europe

Ama Waterways

Riveria Travel

APT Touring showcasing their River Cruises

Star Clippers showcasing Tall Ship cruises

Ambassador & P&O Cruises with information about Ocean cruises

Venture Ashore will be promoting their excursion supplies

Pebble Shore Travel will also be representing Disney Cruise Line.

Canapes will be provided by Sabores, and Deli Delicious will open for food and drinks, including their new cocktail menu!

There will also be a free glass of fizz for the first 100 people.

Everyone attending the event will be put into a prize draw worth £500 to be used against a cruise holiday with one of the events suppliers. T&Cs apply*

On the night there will be exclusive discounts available. T&Cs apply*

There will also be a charitable raffle in aid of St Catherine's who are the events charitable partner.

There will be live entertainment throughout the evening, with Hatton's Dancers Show Girls and live music.Bjorn Clogs will also be to promote their new range of travel luggage.

To book your free place at the Sail Away Cruise Show on Wednesday May 15th from 5pm to 9pm at Scarborough Market Hall simply fill in the form at https://forms.gle/nKLyxLRweX9pzFdW7