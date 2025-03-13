Pickering farm shop to host Easter Egg hunt and miniature railway rides
Between 14th and 21st April, the Cedarbarn team will host daily Easter egg hunts and train rides on the miniature railway at the Thornton Road venue in Pickering.
The event is being organised by Cedarbarn’s assistant general manager, Lauren Turnbull and the horticulture team. She said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families to help the Easter bunny find his missing eggs. Visitors will work their way around the egg hunt and use the letters they find on the eggs to spell a special word to claim their prize.”
The Easter egg hunt costs £3 per child when booked online in advance and £3.50 on the day. The train ride is suitable for all ages and costs £3.00. Advance tickets for the Easter Egg hunt are available from https://bit.ly/CBEaster25. Booking is not required for the train.
The 600m miniature railway track passes fruit fields, an orchard and farmland and helps connect children with where their food comes from.
Cedarbarn is home to a Farm Shop, Butchery, 80-seater Café, a miniature railway and a 1.25 acre Dog Walking Field. The café and the Airstream trailer will be open for refreshments during the Easter events.