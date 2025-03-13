Pickering farm shop to host Easter Egg hunt and miniature railway rides

A Pickering Farm Shop is to host a second Easter Egg hunt following the success of the last year’s event.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 14th and 21st April, the Cedarbarn team will host daily Easter egg hunts and train rides on the miniature railway at the Thornton Road venue in Pickering.

The event is being organised by Cedarbarn’s assistant general manager, Lauren Turnbull and the horticulture team. She said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families to help the Easter bunny find his missing eggs. Visitors will work their way around the egg hunt and use the letters they find on the eggs to spell a special word to claim their prize.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Easter egg hunt costs £3 per child when booked online in advance and £3.50 on the day. The train ride is suitable for all ages and costs £3.00. Advance tickets for the Easter Egg hunt are available from https://bit.ly/CBEaster25. Booking is not required for the train.

Lauren Turnbull

The 600m miniature railway track passes fruit fields, an orchard and farmland and helps connect children with where their food comes from.

Cedarbarn is home to a Farm Shop, Butchery, 80-seater Café, a miniature railway and a 1.25 acre Dog Walking Field. The café and the Airstream trailer will be open for refreshments during the Easter events.