Pop Up Friday brings al fresco fun to Scarborough Market Hall

A fortnightly outdoor market in St Helen's Square will combine food, drink, cookery demos and shopping with free family arts and crafts, games, and live music.
By Katherine Dunn-MinesContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 14:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:49 BST
Two of the The Beatbox Collective will workshop their amazing vocal sound skills with local familiesTwo of the The Beatbox Collective will workshop their amazing vocal sound skills with local families
Every fortnight there will be a Pop Up Market in St Helen’s Square, outside Scarborough’s Market Hall and Vaults, set up by North Yorkshire Council and Scarborough Market Hall with Create Arts / Coastival.

The pop up stalls will offer a variety of traders, including gifts, sweet treats and face painting.

On May 26, stalls are due to include Crofts Chocolates, The Party Kings and Scarborough Market Hall’s Fish and Sushi bar, with food and drink served outside by Deli Delicious and the Market Tavern.

Professional Chef Rob Green will host a seafood demonstrationProfessional Chef Rob Green will host a seafood demonstration
There will also be woodcraft gifts, artisan pet treats and delicious cakes.

These pop up retailers aren’t the only shopping and dining on offer, as many shops in the square, hall and vaults will also be open later, so you can pick up your regular items or discover something new!

To complement the market, Scarborough’s Create Arts team bring their Coastival vibes with free arts and entertainment.

There will be the opportunity to craft an arty cake from recycled materials.

Local music duo Annie & King bring upbeat vibesLocal music duo Annie & King bring upbeat vibes
Charlotte and Iona of Charlotte Hill Arts and Crafts will be on hand to demonstrate and advise as young and old can make their own ‘sweet treat’ to take home, or to leave with the team for their collaborative art project, a market stall’s worth of crafted food and produce. Having already produced sushi, fruit and veg and fresh fish from craft, it has been wonderful to see young people having fun with fake-food craft.The highlights for 26 May will include:A cookery demonstration from chef food consultant Rob Green. As part of the Wild Eye project, in partnership with Big Ideas By the Sea Festival and Scarborough Market, Professional chef Rob Green from the Yorkshire Seafood Kitchen will giving out free, delicious seafood tasters at the pop-up market. Come along and taste some of Rob’s creations and get plenty of chef’s tips on buying and cooking sustainably sourced fresh seafood.Workshops and sounds with the Beatbox Collective. You can discover your inner voice and create music with others using nothing but the human anatomy and learn how to beatbox with two of the world champions from The Beatbox Collective. Expect live beatbox battles, the weird, wild and most wonderful sounds of the weekend and the time of your life! Entry requirements: Yourself, your voice and your imagination. The Collective may be well known to many local school children, having been an inspiring and engaging part of the Young Voices choir concerts. They will perform two half hour sets during the early half of the market session, whilst well-known local duo Annie & King will provide an upbeat musical set in the later half.Pop Up Friday is perfect for starting the half term off with some family friendly fun, or finishing the work week with a relaxing al fresco evening of food and music.The next Pop Up Friday fortnightly outdoor market will take place at Scarborough Market Hall and Vaults on Friday May 26 from 3pm until 7pm.

Craft delicious-looking cakes from recycled materials with Charlotte and IonaCraft delicious-looking cakes from recycled materials with Charlotte and Iona
Face painting fun Face painting fun
