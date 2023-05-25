Charlotte and Iona of Charlotte Hill Arts and Crafts will be on hand to demonstrate and advise as young and old can make their own ‘sweet treat’ to take home, or to leave with the team for their collaborative art project, a market stall’s worth of crafted food and produce. Having already produced sushi, fruit and veg and fresh fish from craft, it has been wonderful to see young people having fun with fake-food craft.The highlights for 26 May will include:A cookery demonstration from chef food consultant Rob Green. As part of the Wild Eye project, in partnership with Big Ideas By the Sea Festival and Scarborough Market, Professional chef Rob Green from the Yorkshire Seafood Kitchen will giving out free, delicious seafood tasters at the pop-up market. Come along and taste some of Rob’s creations and get plenty of chef’s tips on buying and cooking sustainably sourced fresh seafood.Workshops and sounds with the Beatbox Collective. You can discover your inner voice and create music with others using nothing but the human anatomy and learn how to beatbox with two of the world champions from The Beatbox Collective. Expect live beatbox battles, the weird, wild and most wonderful sounds of the weekend and the time of your life! Entry requirements: Yourself, your voice and your imagination. The Collective may be well known to many local school children, having been an inspiring and engaging part of the Young Voices choir concerts. They will perform two half hour sets during the early half of the market session, whilst well-known local duo Annie & King will provide an upbeat musical set in the later half.Pop Up Friday is perfect for starting the half term off with some family friendly fun, or finishing the work week with a relaxing al fresco evening of food and music.The next Pop Up Friday fortnightly outdoor market will take place at Scarborough Market Hall and Vaults on Friday May 26 from 3pm until 7pm.