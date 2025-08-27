Posse will be performing at the event near the Bridlington Spa. Photo: Posse

Hull’s International Arts and Culture Festival, the Freedom Festival, will be delivering performances by four acts near the Bridlington Spa today (Thursday, August 27).

The Freedom Festival has transformed Hull city centre, for 18 years, into a vibrant hub of artistic expression and social engagement.

This has been facilitated by public funding from the National Lottery, through Arts Council England.

This year, performances will be held in Bridlington and in Goole, as well as in Cleethorpes and Tadcaster.

The South Marine Drive performances near the Bridlington Spa (postcode YO15 3JH) include: 11:30am to 2pm – Possê, Electric Feel, ICHI and Taroo. 3pm to 5pm – Possê, Electric Feel, ICHI and Taroo.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism said: “It’s great that Freedom On Tour is returning to Bridlington, after the success of last year’s event. It’s fantastic that people in our region will have the chance to enjoy the vibrant spirit of the Freedom Festival right on their doorstep, and we encourage residents and visitors to attend the free events on offer.”

Phil Hargreaves, festival director, said: “Following a successful pilot last year, we are especially proud to bring our world-class programme to Bridlington.

“As a beloved destination for people from across Yorkshire, the town’s welcoming atmosphere and rich maritime heritage provide the perfect backdrop for Freedom on Tour.

“We believe that culture should be accessible to all. As a child who grew up in a low-income, single-parent family, I know how important it is to have high-quality, accessible culture on your doorstep. This drives me to ensure inspiring performances reach broader communities.”