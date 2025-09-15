Sarah Mills, festival coordinator, said the festival has gone from strength to strength.

There has been record entry numbers for High Wolds Poetry Festival, which will be held at Kilham later this month.

Some of the region’s best-spoken word and performance poets will be on stage alongside newcomers at the festival.

The free annual festival will feature more than 50 poets in front of a live audience, in Kilham Village Hall on Saturday, September 27, from 10.30am-6pm.

The festival includes the release of a custom-designed festival book, locally sourced home-made food and drink, displays of local art, a Beverley Treasure House exhibition, artefacts from East Riding Museums’ collections and live music from Bridlington-based choir, Hooked on Harmony.

Festival director Julian F Woodford said: “When we say that the festival is for absolutely anyone of any age, experience or background we really mean it, and that goes for the audience as much as it does for the poets.”

“This year’s theme of ‘connections’ seems to have a struck a chord with people as submissions for the book and festival readings are double our highest previous number.”

Sarah Mills, festival coordinator, said: “The festival has gone from strength to strength proving that rural communities really value this kind artistic expression. It’s going to be the best year yet, everyone is so keen to get involved.”

Poets will be reading and performing original work, some of which was developed at summer workshops at East Riding libraries in Beverley, Millington and North Newbald, which explored the theme of ‘connections’.

The festival is free to attend with doors opening at 10.30am, the first of six sessions at 11am, lunch at 1pm and tea at 4pm; the festival will this year be operating with cash and contactless payments for all paid transactions for food and drink and for book donations.