Reimagined historical garden opens at Nunnington Hall

The area has always been a much-loved feature of the gardens at the National Trust property near Helmsley, however as the years have passed the plants were no longer performing at their best, maintenance had become increasingly challenging, and the garden was looking tired.

The garden that visitors will have previously seen was a restoration carried out by the National Trust back in 1989, which was based on a design believed to have been laid out by Mrs Fife, the former owner of the hall, in the 1920s.

The redesign has included making the area a beautiful, accessible and biodiverse garden for the modern garden visitor, which champions the Iris Genus and is sympathetic to the historic roots of the garden. Most of all, it is a tranquil space in which to sit, reflect and be at one with nature. Just like the wider Nunnington garden, nature has been central to many decisions, and the space is environmentally sustainable and wildlife-friendly.

Nick Fraser, Head Gardener at Nunnington Hall, explained:

“Even after periods of intense maintenance, the Iris Garden still had a neglected appearance. The existing irises offered a very short season of display, there was limited seating, and the paths were worn and uneven. The single path entrance and exit points resulted in visitors passing by, barely pausing for a look.​

Now, thanks to a generous gift to the National Trust from the Estate of Mrs Gertrude Mary Looi, we have had an opportunity to address the situation and reimagine this space with a more modern and innovative design, whilst still retaining historical integrity and influences from previous owners and past designs.

We’ve laid the foundations and we’re all now really looking forward to seeing the new garden emerge over the coming months through the summer, transforming a space that previously had little purpose.​”

Caroline Bosher, who was brought in to oversee the redesign as Project Gardener, said:

“We wanted to offer a beautiful garden full of horticultural interest for everyone to enjoy throughout the seasons. Something that would encourage and inspire visitors to think differently about how they approach sustainability and planting in their own gardens.

To help achieve our aim of creating a garden that is regenerative and a boost for biodiversity, we enlisted the services of award-winning garden designer Kristina Clode, who is a Registered Member of the Society of Garden Designers and has twice won their prestigious ‘Design for the Environment Award’.

Nunnington Hall is one of the Trust’s flagship organic gardens, run in harmony with nature for over 22 years, and Kristina’s knowledge and passion have helped us build on this with the use of innovative sustainable garden design practices, and create a space that will be able to be enjoyed by visitors for many, many years to come.”

There will be a total of 559 irises in the garden, with 46 different varieties to ensure there are irises flowering throughout the year. This offers visitors something different to see each time they visit. In total, there will be an incredible 2,227 plants in the garden.

Additional new features include the first official pond to be installed at Nunnington Hall and a brand-new accessible step-free path leading from The Avenue off the main lawn up to the garden, helping increase the entrance and exit points of the garden from two to four. There are also sculpture installation points, which are to be used as a curated “garden gallery”, with the gorgeous work of sculptor, Ruth Moilliet, the first to be exhibited.

Nunnington Hall, gardens and tea-garden are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10.30am until 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

For more information to help plan a visit or to find out more about the Iris Garden redesign project, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall

The sculptures feature prominently in the reimagined garden.