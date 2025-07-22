Relationship expert warns: This viral TikTok 'loyalty test' trend is breaking up real couples, and why testing your partner on TikTok can quietly destroy trust

It starts with a friend request. Maybe a flirty DM. Or a stranger asking, “Are you single?” You didn’t send it, but someone did, and now you’re watching your partner’s response, waiting to see if they “fail” the test.

The so-called ‘loyalty test’ trend has exploded on TikTok, with thousands of videos showing people baiting their own partners, or paying strangers to do it, to see if they’ll flirt, cheat, or reject a fake admirer. The videos often rack up millions of views. But according to one expert, this trend is doing real damage in real relationships.

Liam Turnbull, a dating expert at TDM Agency, warns that this manipulative test is far from harmless fun and could be setting couples up for failure.

He says the trend is built entirely on suspicion, not trust.

“The loyalty test trend might look entertaining online, but in reality, it’s rooted in insecurity,” says Liam.

“You’re setting your partner up to fail, even before they’ve done anything wrong. That’s not how trust works.”

In many of these TikTok videos, someone will ask a friend, or even a stranger, to DM their boyfriend or girlfriend pretending to be interested, flirty, or suggestive. Sometimes they go as far as catfishing with fake photos or accounts.

The person then records and posts the conversation, often with live commentary or reaction clips, analysing every word the partner says.

“Even if your partner passes the test and shuts it down immediately, you’ve still violated a boundary,” says Liam.

“You’ve essentially spied on them, and for what? If you feel the need to trap your partner to prove something, the relationship is already in trouble.”

Liam adds that these tactics can have lasting effects, even when the test doesn’t catch anyone out.

“We’re seeing people come into therapy who now struggle to trust their partner again, even after they passed the loyalty test,” he says.

“Why? Because once you plant that seed of doubt, it’s very hard to unpick it. The person doing the testing becomes more paranoid, and the one being tested feels betrayed.”

In some cases, the fallout can be even worse. Videos posted to TikTok or Instagram have led to public arguments, messy breakups, and even legal threats when people feel their private messages have been exposed without consent.

“Filming or sharing screenshots without your partner’s knowledge is not only disrespectful, but potentially illegal under UK privacy laws,” Liam warns.

So why is the trend so popular? According to Liam, it taps into a powerful mix of insecurity, social media pressure, and a need for public validation.

“People want reassurance, especially in a world of constant temptation, online cheating, and short attention spans,” he explains.

“But instead of having mature, vulnerable conversations with their partner, they’re turning to content creation. That’s a dangerous shift.”

He urges anyone feeling unsure about their partner’s loyalty to consider healthier alternatives before resorting to testing.

“If you’re feeling anxious or insecure in your relationship, talk about it. Ask for reassurance. Or seek support from a therapist or counsellor. But don’t bait your partner. You’re not a detective, and your relationship isn’t a crime scene.”

Liam also adds that some of the TikTok creators behind these videos are fabricating content entirely, using fake chats, hired actors, or editing screenshots to manufacture drama.

“Not only are they potentially ruining real relationships, they’re also convincing others to follow a trend that’s built on lies.”

In the end, loyalty should be proven through shared experience, not staged scenarios.

“Trust isn’t tested in traps. It’s built through honesty, consistency, and communication,” Liam says.

“If you’re relying on a loyalty test to feel secure, it’s time to step back and ask why and whether this relationship is giving you the emotional safety you actually need.”