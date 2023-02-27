This one of a kind event, is very different to road, track or fell running as it is done entirely on Filey Beach.

Following the marked route, runners head south along the beach to Hunmanby Gap, turn at the marked half way point and return to the finish line on the beach, below Filey Sailing Club.

Registration and booking-in will take place on the decking at Filey Sailing Club and the race will start at 10am on Filey beach, below Filey Sailing Club.

Filey Lions 10K Beach Race will take place on June 4.

The race is registered with runbritain.com and entrants must be aged 16 years or over.

A spokesperson for Filey Lions said: “Our main aim is to serve our community and one of the ways we do this, is by arranging events to raise funds. One of our yearly events is our 10k beach run.

"We do hope you can find space in your diary and look forward to welcoming you and cheering you along the route.”

Parking is available (fee payable) at Filey Brigg Country Park.

To register visit Filey Lions web page www.fileylionsclub.org or www.runbritain.com/races.

Entry fees are £15.00 for affiliated runners and £17.00 for non-affiliated runners. There is a £2.00 surcharge for those who enter on the day.

Payment is by Bank transfer or cheque more details can be found on the registration form on Filey Lions Web Page.