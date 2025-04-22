Scampston Walled Garden announces free community weekend for Ryedale residents

This special event is our way of saying thank you. The local community is incredibly important to us, and this weekend is a small way of giving somethingback and sharing the space with those who support us throughout the year.

Visitors can also take advantage of exclusive plant offers, discounted memberships, and enjoy delicious food and drinks from the Pantry café, which will be open all weekend.

Dogs are warmly welcomed in the café, plant sales area, Hall Gardens, and the stunning 80-acre parkland. Please note that dogs are not permitted within the Walled Garden.

Come along, bring the family, and enjoy a relaxing and inspiring weekend at Scampston.

For more information, visit: www.scampston.co.uk