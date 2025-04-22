Scampston Walled Garden announces free community weekend for Ryedale residents

By Katie Spaven
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 12:04 BST
Scampston Walled Garden is delighted to invite all Ryedale residents with proof of postcode to a free Community Weekend on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April. For the entire weekend, locals will enjoy complimentary access to the beautiful Walled Garden, Hall Gardens, and surrounding parkland.

This special event is our way of saying thank you. The local community is incredibly important to us, and this weekend is a small way of giving somethingback and sharing the space with those who support us throughout the year.

Visitors can also take advantage of exclusive plant offers, discounted memberships, and enjoy delicious food and drinks from the Pantry café, which will be open all weekend.

Dogs are warmly welcomed in the café, plant sales area, Hall Gardens, and the stunning 80-acre parkland. Please note that dogs are not permitted within the Walled Garden.

Come along, bring the family, and enjoy a relaxing and inspiring weekend at Scampston.

For more information, visit: www.scampston.co.uk

Palladian bridge

1. Contributed

Palladian bridge Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Scampston Hall

2. Contributed

Scampston Hall Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Scampston lake

3. Contributed

Scampston lake Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Scampston Lake

4. Contributed

Scampston Lake Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RyedaleDogs
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice