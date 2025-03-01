Scarborough CAMRA announces 7th Beer and Cider Festival

Scarborough CAMRA are holding their 7th annual Beer and Cider Festival in March 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will run from the 20 to the 23 of March, between noon and 10pm, although last entry will be at 9pm. On Sunday, the festival will open at noon but will draw to a close when the beer runs out! The beer festival will offer a wide selection of 34 beers, including beers in the wood from the following breweries Theakstons, Jolly Sailor, Harrogate and Half Moon. A range of local and other Cider will be available.

The Festival will be held for the 3rd year at the Corporation Club, Dean Road Scarborough, YO12 7QS (also known as the Scarborough Borough Council Employees Welfare Club). Scarborough CAMRA are supporting the Club and wish to highlight the financial difficulties clubs have faced over the past few years, but which have been compounded during the ongoing economic situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsorship is very important to running an event, and there are two main sources of sponsorship. The Festival this year has two main sponsors, the Real Ale bar will be sponsored by Scholars Bar, the Branch Pub of the Year 2025 and the Cider bar is sponsored by the Craft Bar, the Branch’s Cider pub of the Year 2025. However, other businesses and individuals can help too, you can sponsor a cask end, this will not only advertise your business (or your name), this allows you to pace flyers or other promotional material around the festival, and gets you and a friend free entry and tokens for 2 halves. The cost for sponsoring a cask end is £25, the money goes toward coving the cost of the hire of the room, and other set up costs. If you would like to be a sponsor please contact Graham on 07769 113 810 or email him on [email protected] or see website below.

Scarborough CAMRA Branch members planning the festival

Food is not available in the festival, other than crisps from the Club bar, but several food outlets are within walking distance and some will deliver, all can be eaten within the venue.

Entry will be free to CAMRA members, and £3 for non-members. The bar runs on a token system requiring drinkers to purchase a token card, monies will be crossed off the card as beers/ciders are paid for. Any remaining monies on the card can be redeemed or donated to the festival charity Blood Cancer uk (www.bloodcancer.org.uk) . The Rotary Club with be running a tombola at the festival in aid of the Rainbow Centre, Scarborough.

The beer festival welcomes well behaved dogs, and children (under 18s) when accompanied by a parent.

For more information, please visit scarboroughbeerfestival.camra.org.uk