Scarborough Lions and Shoenique hold vibrant fashion show

Over 100 people attended the Spring Fashion Show with Shoenique to raise money for the Scarborough Lions.

The Scarborough Lions are a club that helps support individuals and groups in the community who need assistance.

Shoenique are a ladies Fashion shop specialising in stylish Italian clothes, shoes, and accessories. They are a family run business with Katie at the helm, They have just moved to new and bigger premises at 10 North street, Scarborough.

It was the first time the Lions have partnered with Shoenique. Lion friend Julia helped organise the event , her first event for the lions.

Katie and her family team worked very hard to create a fashion show for the evening.

The models were confident and sassy with their catwalk runs to music. Showcasing many outfit combinations that Shoenique have in the shop. There was also an exclusive range just for the Scarborough Lions evening too.

There was a prize raffle too and lots of opportunity to browse and shop for unique fashionable items.

Lion David Said "It was a successful evening and everyone enjoyed themselves. We are so grateful for the support of so many people on the night. thanks to all who attended".

Lion President Angie opened the evening with a speech about the Scarborough Lions. She said the club was best known for the New Years Day Dip, and Santa sleigh, but work throughout the year fundraising. She asked if people have a spare few hours a month then could they consider joining the club. Make a big difference to the local community.

In total a brilliant £757 was raised on the night.

Contact details are on the Scarborough Lions Facebook page.

2 . Contributed A full house for the Spring Fashion Show. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Walking up the catwalk was Claire Photo: Submitted Photo Sales