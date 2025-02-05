Scarborough singer songwriter makes debut at Yorkshire whisky distillery session

A Yorkshire whisky distillery has announced the artist for its April Distillery Session.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising Scarborough singer songwriter and saxophonist, Em Louise will make her debut on the Pot Still Coffee Shop stage at Spirit of Yorkshire’s Distillery Session on 26 April.

Spirit of Yorkshire Marketing Director Jenni Ashwood is delighted to welcome the young musician to the second of the 2025 programme of Distillery Sessions that includes a sellout Alastair James set plus sessions from Edwina Hayes, Carrie Martin and Andy Stones. She said: “Em’s influences range from notable artists like London Grammar to powerful vocalists like RAYE and jazz icons like Amy Winehouse. Her writing is always assisted by heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals from a twenty something year old’s perspective of navigating the complexities of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Em’s latest single ‘Play Pretend’ is out on the 14th of February and in May she will release a song she has written for the charity ‘Andy’s Man Club’, a charity close to her heart.

Em Louise will perform at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery on 26th of April

Tickets for the event cost £15 and £25 with a Chilli and Nachos supper or a vegetarian option. They are available online at spiritofyorkshire.com or by calling 01723 891758.

In addition to music events, tours of the Distillery are available seven days a week and home-made refreshments are served in the Pot Still Coffee Shop from 9.30 am – 4 pm Monday to Saturday and 10 am – 3 pm on Sundays.