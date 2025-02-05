Scarborough singer songwriter makes debut at Yorkshire whisky distillery session
Rising Scarborough singer songwriter and saxophonist, Em Louise will make her debut on the Pot Still Coffee Shop stage at Spirit of Yorkshire’s Distillery Session on 26 April.
Spirit of Yorkshire Marketing Director Jenni Ashwood is delighted to welcome the young musician to the second of the 2025 programme of Distillery Sessions that includes a sellout Alastair James set plus sessions from Edwina Hayes, Carrie Martin and Andy Stones. She said: “Em’s influences range from notable artists like London Grammar to powerful vocalists like RAYE and jazz icons like Amy Winehouse. Her writing is always assisted by heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals from a twenty something year old’s perspective of navigating the complexities of life.”
Em’s latest single ‘Play Pretend’ is out on the 14th of February and in May she will release a song she has written for the charity ‘Andy’s Man Club’, a charity close to her heart.
Tickets for the event cost £15 and £25 with a Chilli and Nachos supper or a vegetarian option. They are available online at spiritofyorkshire.com or by calling 01723 891758.
In addition to music events, tours of the Distillery are available seven days a week and home-made refreshments are served in the Pot Still Coffee Shop from 9.30 am – 4 pm Monday to Saturday and 10 am – 3 pm on Sundays.