Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind invite people to try Clubbercise as part of Mental Health Awareness Week

Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind, in collaboration with Empower Fitness & Dance, are inviting individuals affected by mental health to try out Clubbercise as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

By Hayley DoubtfireContributor
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST- 1 min read

Clubbercise is an energetic activity that promises to provide particiants with the most fun they’ve ever had while working out.

With the lights low and the glow sticks flashing, the session will have people dancing to their favourite songs whilst moving for their mental health.

The session is part of the Get Active project led by Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind that aims to support individuals affected by mental health to become more physically active.

The Get Active Clubbercise taster will take place on May 19The Get Active Clubbercise taster will take place on May 19
The project is offering free taster sessions and programmes, like this one, in a range of different activities for people that may not be comfortable attending regular classes.

The session is open to anyone 16+, who has previously, currently or is at risk of being affected by mental health difficulties.

The session is part of Mental Health Awareness Week and will take place on Friday, May 19, at Queens Street Methodist Church from 7.30-8.30pm.

The taster is free to join and all equipment will be provided.

To register visit the SWR Mind website at www.swrmind.org.uk/get-active or call the office on 01723 339 838.

