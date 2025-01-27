Scarborough's Ante-Inferno to tour UK with Germany's Ultha
Scarborough's Ante-Inferno will embark on a nine-date UK tour this April, together with the band Ultha, bringing their powerful and atmospheric music to audiences across the country.
Since their inception in 2014, German black metallers Ultha have cultivated a fearsome reputation for their incendiary and emotionally charged live performances. Whether commanding festival stages or igniting intimate club venues, Ultha are an undeniable force of nature. This will be the band's highly anticipated debut UK tour, following their electrifying appearance at Fortress Festival, leaving an indelible mark on all who witnessed their raw power.
The tour also follows a series of critically acclaimed releases - the 2022 full-length “All That Has Never Been True” (Vendetta Records) which mesmerised the black metal community, the 2023 tribute to Samhain - a split with Karloff (Vendetta Records), the live album "Live at Soulcrusher Festival 2022" (Soulcrusher Records), and the self-released "Forget Everything and Remember (The Lost and Obscure)" compilation.
Joining forces with Ultha are labelmates and ascendant UK black metal titans Ante-Inferno. This will be their first full UK tour in five years, arriving on the heels of their critically acclaimed third full-length album, “Death's Soliloquy”, released on Vendetta Records.
Rated as one of the best black metal albums of 2024 by respected publications including Metal Hammer, No Clean Singing, and Angry Metal Guy, “Death's Soliloquy” saw the band deliver a malevolent hammer strike to the face of all who thought they would continue to mellow after the success of the atmospheric and otherworldly "Antediluvian Dreamscapes". An ode to madness, mental illness, death obsession and unfettered suicidal despair, "Death’s Soliloquy" harnesses the bestial might of traditional black metal and intricately weaves it with the haunting majesty of the atmospheric sound the band is known for, and in doing so takes the listener on an anguished, hysterical descent into the blackened emptiness of the grave.
THE DARK OF EVERYTHING TOUR
Presented by Reaper Agency UK
12.04 Glasgow, Audio
13.04 York, The Fulford Arms
14.04 Newcastle, Lubber Fiend
15.04 Manchester, Rebellion
16.04 Nottingham, Billy Bootleggers
17.04 Birmingham, The Flapper
18.04 Norwich, Brickmakers
19.04 Brighton, The Green Door Store
20.04 London, Oslo
Tickets: https://linktr.ee/thedarkheartofeverything