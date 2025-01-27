Scarborough's Ante-Inferno to tour UK with Germany's Ultha

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The tour follows the release of the highly-regarded Ante-Inferno album “Death's Soliloquy” and will be the band’s first full UK tour in five years

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough's Ante-Inferno will embark on a nine-date UK tour this April, together with the band Ultha, bringing their powerful and atmospheric music to audiences across the country.

Since their inception in 2014, German black metallers Ultha have cultivated a fearsome reputation for their incendiary and emotionally charged live performances. Whether commanding festival stages or igniting intimate club venues, Ultha are an undeniable force of nature. This will be the band's highly anticipated debut UK tour, following their electrifying appearance at Fortress Festival, leaving an indelible mark on all who witnessed their raw power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour also follows a series of critically acclaimed releases - the 2022 full-length “All That Has Never Been True” (Vendetta Records) which mesmerised the black metal community, the 2023 tribute to Samhain - a split with Karloff (Vendetta Records), the live album "Live at Soulcrusher Festival 2022" (Soulcrusher Records), and the self-released "Forget Everything and Remember (The Lost and Obscure)" compilation.

Ultha

Joining forces with Ultha are labelmates and ascendant UK black metal titans Ante-Inferno. This will be their first full UK tour in five years, arriving on the heels of their critically acclaimed third full-length album, “Death's Soliloquy”, released on Vendetta Records.

Rated as one of the best black metal albums of 2024 by respected publications including Metal Hammer, No Clean Singing, and Angry Metal Guy, “Death's Soliloquy” saw the band deliver a malevolent hammer strike to the face of all who thought they would continue to mellow after the success of the atmospheric and otherworldly "Antediluvian Dreamscapes". An ode to madness, mental illness, death obsession and unfettered suicidal despair, "Death’s Soliloquy" harnesses the bestial might of traditional black metal and intricately weaves it with the haunting majesty of the atmospheric sound the band is known for, and in doing so takes the listener on an anguished, hysterical descent into the blackened emptiness of the grave.

THE DARK OF EVERYTHING TOUR

Presented by Reaper Agency UK

Ante-Inferno

12.04 Glasgow, Audio

13.04 York, The Fulford Arms

14.04 Newcastle, Lubber Fiend

15.04 Manchester, Rebellion

"The Dark Heart of Everything" tour poster

16.04 Nottingham, Billy Bootleggers

17.04 Birmingham, The Flapper

18.04 Norwich, Brickmakers

19.04 Brighton, The Green Door Store

20.04 London, Oslo

Tickets: https://linktr.ee/thedarkheartofeverything