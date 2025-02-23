Sea Life Scarborough prepares to celebrate annual Skipping Day

If you’re new to Scarborough, you might be forgiven for thinking the locals are pulling your leg when they mention “Skipping Day.” But this long-standing tradition is as real as the salty sea breeze—and it’s been bringing the community together for generations.

Every Shrove Tuesday, South Bay seafront comes alive with the sight of children, families, and even the occasional enthusiastic adult skipping along the promenade. This unique custom dates back hundreds of years, with several theories about its origins.

One popular belief is that the tradition stems from Scarborough’s maritime history. Fishing communities were skilled in rope work, and children would often play with discarded ropes along the shore. Over time, this playful pastime may have evolved into a local tradition, celebrated each year on Shrove Tuesday.

Another theory links Skipping Day to medieval England’s ‘Pancake Bell’ tradition. Across the country, church bells would ring on Shrove Tuesday to signal the start of Lent preparations, reminding people to confess their sins and use up rich foods like eggs, milk, and butter before fasting. In Scarborough, this bell was not only a call to the church but also a signal for townsfolk to gather at the foreshore and celebrate with skipping games.

Regardless of its precise origins, Scarborough Skipping Day remains a beloved community event. Local schools often give children the afternoon off, allowing families to head down to the seafront to take part. The promenade echoes with the rhythmic slap of skipping ropes on the pavement, while the smell of fresh pancakes fills the air from nearby cafés and stalls.

This year, Scarborough Sea Life is joining in the celebrations by offering 40% off entry on Shrove Tuesday. Families visiting after an energetic afternoon of skipping and pancakes can pop down to north bay explore marine life and even learn more about the town’s fascinating history. If your child has the afternoon off and has already had their fill of skipping ropes and sweet treats, this could be the perfect way to round off the day with some learning and adventure.

So, whether you’re a long-time local or a newcomer like me, grab a skipping rope, lace up your shoes, and head down to South Bay this Shrove Tuesday. After all, in Scarborough, it’s just what you do!