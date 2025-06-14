Seasonal creativity at Beck Isle Museum’s Midsummer Celebration of Craft

This Midsummer, Beck Isle Museum in Pickering is inviting visitors to celebrate the longest day of the year with a joyful celebration of creativity, heritage, and hands-on making.

The museum is running a brand-new event on Saturday 21 June, from 10.30am to 3pm. The Midsummer Celebration of Craft promises curiosity and fun for all the family, with lots to get involved with.

“Midsummer has always been a time of creativity, and celebration,” explains Visitor Engagement Manager Rosie Barrett. “It was a time when communities gathered to mark the turning of the seasons with music, feasting and celebration – particularly in a society reliant on food production for their survival, and therefore equally reliant on the weather and turning of the year. It seemed like the perfect moment for the museum to also honour the crafting year and the heritage skills that connect us to the past.”

Throughout the day, visitors can explore a range of live craft demonstrations set across the museum’s beautiful historic site. From the rhythmic clang of the blacksmith’s forge to the artistry of lace making, there will be lots of crafts to explore.

The blacksmiths at work

“We’re especially delighted to welcome Karen Thompson, a celebrated ceramic artist based at her studio on Scarborough Pier, who will be leading free drop-in ceramics activities throughout the day, with a special midsummer theme.”

Karen’s engaging and thought-provoking work has been exhibited widely, and she brings years of creative exploration and hands-on experience. Karen is well known for playfully engaging audiences with art, from her ceramic sandwiches distributed across York to spark conversations about picnicking, to her entertaining head-shaped serving tureens. Visitors of all ages can join Karen between 11am and 3pm, for a chance to shape a midsummer memento to take home.

The day will also include midsummer-themed crafts that reflect the season’s traditions, including butter-making and blacksmithing, highlighting how communities would prepare and preserve in harmony with the summer’s abundance.

This event is free with museum admission – either an entry ticket purchased on the day or by presenting a valid annual pass. See the website for more details: www.beckislemuseum.org.uk