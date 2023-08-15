News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

See Life: An Exhibition of watercolours and Sculpture in Robin Hood’s Bay

Talented artist Louise Connell will host her first solo exhibition showing her sculptures of sea creatures found in UK waters, such as a Ballan Wrasse or a blue lobster, all handmade from recycled materials.
By Louise ConnellContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST

Ms Connell lived in Whitby from the age of 13 and attended Caedmon and Whitby school in the 80's before going on to college in York and Lincoln.

She then spent 20 years in Southern Ireland before returning to Yorkshire and now lives in Robin Hood's Bay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her watercolours capture beautiful moments, from a farrier at work to a winter sunrise over Ravenscar.

Today's catchToday's catch
Today's catch
Most Popular

Her background is in restoration and decorative finishes, such as gilding.

She uses some of these techniques when decorating her sculptures.

Her fish and lobsters are created from the ring pull lids from tin cans and biscuit tins cut and shaped and then riveted together with pop rivets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each sculpture is unique and made without power tools using materials that are sustainable.

Drummer and DuncanDrummer and Duncan
Drummer and Duncan

She has always painted, since she could hold a brush, mostly in watercolours and has exhibited with Robin Hood's Bay Arts Group and Whitby Arts Society.

Her inspiration is the beauty of the natural world, from the simplicity of sunlight shining through washing to the grandeur of a sunrise over Whitby.

The See Life Exhibition will take place at Robin Hood's Bay Arts Group's Studio/Gallery from August 26 to September 3 from 10am to 4pm daily.

Station Road workshops can be found through the main carpark in Robin Hood's Bay, past the Village Hall. Look out for the flags.

Related topics:WhitbyYorkYorkshireLincoln