See Life: An Exhibition of watercolours and Sculpture in Robin Hood’s Bay

Ms Connell lived in Whitby from the age of 13 and attended Caedmon and Whitby school in the 80's before going on to college in York and Lincoln.

She then spent 20 years in Southern Ireland before returning to Yorkshire and now lives in Robin Hood's Bay.

Her watercolours capture beautiful moments, from a farrier at work to a winter sunrise over Ravenscar.

Today's catch

Her background is in restoration and decorative finishes, such as gilding.

She uses some of these techniques when decorating her sculptures.

Her fish and lobsters are created from the ring pull lids from tin cans and biscuit tins cut and shaped and then riveted together with pop rivets.

Each sculpture is unique and made without power tools using materials that are sustainable.

Drummer and Duncan

She has always painted, since she could hold a brush, mostly in watercolours and has exhibited with Robin Hood's Bay Arts Group and Whitby Arts Society.

Her inspiration is the beauty of the natural world, from the simplicity of sunlight shining through washing to the grandeur of a sunrise over Whitby.

The See Life Exhibition will take place at Robin Hood's Bay Arts Group's Studio/Gallery from August 26 to September 3 from 10am to 4pm daily.